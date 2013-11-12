Reuters Market Eye - Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS) may beat consensus operating profit forecast for the July-September quarter when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Hindalco to report an operating profit of 6.07 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 5.95 billion rupees.

Separately, Hindalco's unit Novelis Corp said on Monday its adjusted operating profit for July-September was $228 million compared to $277 million reported for the same period a year ago.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)