Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement
TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp filed twice-delayed business results on Tuesday without an endorsement from its auditor, increasing the likelihood that the nuclear-to-TVs conglomerate will be delisted.
Reuters Market Eye - Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS) may beat consensus operating profit forecast for the July-September quarter when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.
StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Hindalco to report an operating profit of 6.07 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 5.95 billion rupees.
Separately, Hindalco's unit Novelis Corp said on Monday its adjusted operating profit for July-September was $228 million compared to $277 million reported for the same period a year ago.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside an order by the Appellate Tribunal For Electricity allowing compensatory tariff to Tata Power Ltd and Adani Power Ltd, sending down shares of both companies.