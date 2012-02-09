BRIEF-Tata Motors says May group global wholesales figures drop 1 pct
* Says Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 86,385 units in May 2017
MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian non-ferrous metals producer Hindalco Industries expects input cost pressures to continue as oil and coal prices remain high, Managing Director Debu Bhattacharya told reporters on Thursday.
It also expects the macro-economic environment to remain adverse for the next few quarters, he said.
Earlier, the company missed estimates with a 2 percent drop in quarterly net profit as rising costs in its aluminium business and sluggish market conditions crimped its margins.
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close