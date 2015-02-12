Norway's wealth fund excludes BHEL from investments
OSLO Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.
MUMBAI Aluminium and copper producer Hindalco Industries Ltd on Thursday posted a 7.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher volumes and realisations in both businesses.
Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, Hindalco's fiscal third, rose to 3.59 billion rupees ($57.52 million) from 3.34 billion rupees a year earlier, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla conglomerate said in a statement.
Net sales rose 17.6 percent in the quarter to 84.72 billion rupees.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to post a net profit of 4.47 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company said while coal availability was impacting the pace of ramp-up in its new aluminium projects, it was looking for a faster resolution after the upcoming coal auctions.
Hindalco shares were trading up 1 percent, while the broader Mumbai market was down 0.23 in afternoon trade on Thursday.
($1 = 62.4125 rupees)
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
OSLO Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.
NEW DELHI India is looking at creating a national no-fly list of unruly passengers, the top bureaucrat at the civil aviation ministry said on Friday, weeks after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-owned carrier Air India.