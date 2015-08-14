MUMBAI Aug 14 Indian aluminium and copper producer Hindalco Industries Ltd posted a 67 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower metal prices and realisations.

Net income for the first quarter ended June 30 dropped to 1.07 billion rupees ($16.4 million), from 3.28 billion rupees, a year earlier.

Net sales for the quarter rose 7 percent to 85.17 billion rupees. ($1 = 65.1050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai)