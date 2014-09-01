Gold ticks higher, but more losses expected
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares of India's Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS) gain 1.9 percent.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) drop coal scam case against promoter Kumar Mangalam Birla.
The CBI filed the case against Birla in relation to a block allocated in 2005 to Hindalco.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.
SEOUL Hyundai Motor forecast a gradual earnings recovery after posting a smaller-than-expected 21 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales of higher-margin cars cushioned the impact of a U.S. recall and revenue decline in China.