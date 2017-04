Reuters Market Eye - Hindalco Industries (HALC.NS) gains 2.9 percent.

Value buying seen after 9.2 percent slump over the previous four sessions.

The Supreme Court cancelled Hindalco's Talabira I/II and Mahan coal blocks on Wednesday.

Investors say de-allocation of Mahan and Talabira II would have little impact.

The blocks were not producing and were awaiting environmental clearance, they add.

