MUMBAI Hindalco Industries Ltd, India's biggest producer of aluminium and copper, is selling new shares to investors in a bid to raise up to 33.37 billion rupees ($500 million), according to deal term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The share sale would lead to a dilution of 7.9 percent to 8.1 percent of post issue capital and the company will use the funds to meet working capital needs and repay debt, among other things, the term sheet showed.

Hindalco is offering the shares in a price range of 183 rupees each to 189.45 rupees, which was the stock's closing price on Thursday. The lower end of the price range is equivalent to a discount of 3.4 percent.

The company, which is part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said earlier on Thursday it was opening a so-called qualified institutional placement of shares.

Citi, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Axis Capital, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets are managers for the sale.

($1 = 66.7520 Indian rupees)

