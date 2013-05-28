(Corrects net profit figure for the latest March quarter to 4.82 bln rupees from 7.82 bln rupees)

May 28 Three months ended March 31

(Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated)

Net Profit 4.82 vs 6.40

Net Sales 69.16 vs 75.63

EPS (in rupees) 2.52 vs 3.34

Results are standalone

NOTE: Its integrated operations include a captive power plant, an Alumina Refinery, a facility for rolled Products, Redraw Rods and Extrusions. Hindalco's product range includes Primary Aluminium Ingots, Extrusion.

