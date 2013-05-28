BRIEF-India's Winsome Breweries March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
(Corrects net profit figure for the latest March quarter to 4.82 bln rupees from 7.82 bln rupees)
May 28 Three months ended March 31
(Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated)
Net Profit 4.82 vs 6.40
Net Sales 69.16 vs 75.63
EPS (in rupees) 2.52 vs 3.34
Results are standalone
NOTE: Its integrated operations include a captive power plant, an Alumina Refinery, a facility for rolled Products, Redraw Rods and Extrusions. Hindalco's product range includes Primary Aluminium Ingots, Extrusion.
* Source text: link.reuters.com/sep48t
* Further company coverage
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 8.8 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago