* Business has equity value of $600-$700 mln - source
* Hinduja unit has 49-pct stake in lubricant venture
Petromin
* Move follows differences with partner Dabbagh Group -
sources
(Adds detail, quotes, background)
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Nov 27 A unit of Indian conglomerate
Hinduja Group has hired Deutsche Bank to consider
options for a 49 percent stake in a Saudi lubricants venture
valued at up to $700 million, three sources said.
Jeddah-based Petromin is a joint venture between Gulf Oil
International Group - a unit of family-owned Hinduja, and Saudi
group Dabbagh with a 51 percent stake.
The partners have had differences over strategy, prompting
Hinduja to hire an advisor and consider its options, the sources
said on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity as the
matter has not been publicly disclosed.
A Hinduja spokesman in Mumbai declined to comment, as did
Deutsche Bank. Petromin was not available to comment.
Any deal will most likely involve a third party buying out
the Indian partner, one of the sources said, adding the business
had an equity value of $600-$700 million.
"The business is good and it generates profit of around $200
million annually. The best option will be for a Saudi-based
investor to come in and buy out the Indian group," one banking
source said.
Petromin, the oldest lubricant company in the Middle East
and formed by royal decree in 1968, makes more than 150
lubricant products and exports to over 35 countries in the
Middle East, Africa and Asia, according to its website.
Dabbagh Group and Gulf Oil International Group paid $200
million to buy Petromin in 2007 from a joint venture between
Saudi Aramco and Mobil Investments, an ExxonMobil
affiliate.
In 2010, Hinduja said it was planning a $1 billion initial
public offering for Petromin and had hired Saudi British Bank
to run the process. Hinduja said at the time Petromin
had production capacity of 300,000 metric tonnes for lubricants
and greases combined. The IPO did not go ahead.
Hinduja's India-listed arm, Gulf Oil, bought U.S.
specialty chemicals company Houghton International
from a private equity fund for $1.05 billion earlier this month.
The Hinduja Group, which has interests across banking,
media, power and automobiles in India, has a sizeable presence
in the Gulf including Hinduja Bank in Dubai.
(Editing by Dan Lalor)