BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Nov 22 Shares of Hindustan Copper fell as much as 6.4 percent after the government said it would sell a 4 percent stake in India's third-largest copper producer on Friday.
Hindustan Copper shares were down 1.4 percent at 235.90 rupees as of 0352 GMT in volatile trading. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.