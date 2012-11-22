MUMBAI Nov 22 Shares of Hindustan Copper fell as much as 6.4 percent after the government said it would sell a 4 percent stake in India's third-largest copper producer on Friday.

Hindustan Copper shares were down 1.4 percent at 235.90 rupees as of 0352 GMT in volatile trading. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)