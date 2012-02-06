* Net profit at 7.5 bln rupees vs forecast of 7.1 bln in Q3

* Slowing advertising spending raise worries on volume growth

* Headwinds from competition, inflationary pressures remain

By Nandita Bose

MUMBAI, Feb 6 Hindustan Unilever Ltd , India's largest consumer goods maker, warned of growing competitive and cost pressures, raising concerns about its ability to maintain the volume growth that helped it report a higher-than-expected 18 percent rise in third-quarter net profit.

A surprisingly large 7 percent drop in advertising and promotional spending costs also unsettled investors, who knocked the stock down as much as 4.2 percent on Monday .

The Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch conglomerate Unilever Plc said its net profit rose to 7.54 billion rupees ($154.86 million) for the fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31 from 6.38 billion rupees a year earlier.

The company, whose earnings were led by a mix of robust volume growth and price increases, highlighted a slowing pace of growth in the consumer goods market during the quarter.

"The competitive intensity in an attractive market like India will continue to grow," chief financial officer R. Sridhar said in an earnings conference call.

"Also, the inflationary pressures which we have been witnessing will rise and the volatility in commodity costs front will remain."

HUL, which the market values at $17.7 billion, makes popular brands such as skin fairness cream Fair and Lovely, Clinic Plus shampoo, and soap brands such as Dove.

Net sales for the reporting quarter rose 16 percent to 58.5 billion rupees, with a 9 percent underlying volume growth, which was in line with market estimates.

Analysts on an average had estimated a profit of 7.1 billion rupees on sales of 58.8 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"There are concerns over falling promotional spends," said Sreekanth P.V.S, an analyst with Angel Broking.

"If the company has to achieve this kind of volume growth in subsequent quarters in a challenging operating environment, this (advertising and promotion) is one area where they cannot cut back on," Sreekanth said.

HUL's operating margins rose by 230 basis points, with its profit before interest and tax rising 37 percent . Its cost of goods rose a moderate 140 basis points during the quarter.

"Advertising and promotional spends were maintained at competitive levels with a step up in spends on personal care products and recalibration of our spends in the soaps and detergent segment," Sridhar said.

Hindustan Unilever's soaps and detergents business grew 21 percent, led by pricing increases with the management highlighting a market report by A.C. Neilsen, which projected a slowdown in volume growth in this segment of the industry.

Indian consumer goods makers are facing a difficult choice between raising prices and retaining market share as high inflation in home, personal care and food categories compress margins and price increases hurt volume growth.

Sales at the home and personal care segment grew 18 percent, while its foods business grew 12 percent.

Shares in Hindustan Lever, which have fallen 1.5 percent since the start of the year compared with a 2.1 percent rise in the BSE FMCG index, ended 3.57 percent lower at 387.05 rupees in a firm Mumbai market.

"There is discomfort in the market related to the stock's valuations which is also a reason why the shares have taken a beating post the results," said Naveen Trivedi, an analyst with PINC Research.

The company trades at 29.2 times its 12-month forward earnings, compared with 18.5 times for ITC Ltd, 34.3 times for Nestle, 19.9 times for Godrej Consumer, Thomson Reuters Starmine Smart Estimate showed.