Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) falls 2 percent on worries it will face higher royalty payments to Unilever PLC(ULVR.L).

Concerns come after Unilever's Indonesian subsidiary, Unilever Indonesia (UNVR.JK), has agreed to pay a royalty payment to the parent company.

Hindustan Unilever did not immediately respond to an email sent by Reuters.