Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) fall 4.4 percent on worries that its sales volume growth may decelerate for the July-September quarter, several dealers say.

Hindustan Unilever's aggressive advertising and discounts failed to lift sales volumes for the fifth consecutive quarter ending June and the company said the slowdown in growth may last until the end of the fiscal year.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)