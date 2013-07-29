MUMBAI, July 29 J.P.Morgan and Macquarie downgraded Hindustan Unilever Ltd's ratings, citing slowing sales growth and limited upside to share prices after recent strong gains.

J.P.Morgan downgraded Hindustan Unilever's stock to "underweight" from "neutral", citing high valuations.

Macquarie downgraded India's largest consumer goods maker to "neutral" from "outperform", saying its recent April-June sales results had disappointed investors.

The stock offered limited upside in the near term, Macquarie said, but added that Hindustan Unilever was "one of (the) best Indian consumer stocks to own from a 2-3 year perspective".

Hindustan Unilever reported weak June quarter results on Friday, as aggressive advertising and discounts failed to lift sales volumes for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Hindustan Unilever shares had hit a record high of 725 rupees on July 24 ahead of its earnings results. (Reporting by Manoj Rawal and Himank Sharma; Editing by Supriya Kurane)