May 8 Hindustan unilever Ltd :

* Hindustan unilever ltd says march-qtr net profit 10.18 bln rupees * Hindustan unilever ltd says march-qtr total income 76.75 bln rupees * Hindustan unilever ltd consensus forecast for march-qtr net profit was 9.67 bln rupees * The alerts were sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a press release at the Bombay Stock Exchange * Source text: bit.ly/1zQCIBT * Further company coverage HLL.NS (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )