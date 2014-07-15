Yes Bank fourth-quarter profit beats estimates
Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZNC.NS) gain more than 2 percent as zinc prices are near a three-year high, traders said.
Three month zinc on the London Metal Exchange CMZN3 edged up 0.2 percent to $2,303 a tonne on Tuesday, having struck the highest since August 2011 at $2,325.50 on Monday.
Shares in Hindustan Zinc were up 1.2 percent to 163.40 rupees at 10:06 a.m.
(Reporting by Indulal PM)
Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
IndusInd Bank, India's sixth-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a 21 percent rise in its fourth-quarter profit on higher interest income, while its bad-loan ratio eased sequentially.