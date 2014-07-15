Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZNC.NS) gain more than 2 percent as zinc prices are near a three-year high, traders said.

Three month zinc on the London Metal Exchange CMZN3 edged up 0.2 percent to $2,303 a tonne on Tuesday, having struck the highest since August 2011 at $2,325.50 on Monday.

Shares in Hindustan Zinc were up 1.2 percent to 163.40 rupees at 10:06 a.m.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)