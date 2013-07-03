MUMBAI, July 3 India raised 2.6 billion rupees
($43 million) by selling shares in state-run Hindustan Copper
Ltd on Wednesday, as part of the government's plans to
raise 400 billion rupees through asset sales in this fiscal
year.
The government was selling about 37 million shares, or 4
percent stake, in the company through an auction at a floor
price of 70 rupees a share. The offering was subscribed about
1.2 times, according to the stock exchange data.
Shares in Hindustan Copper ended 2.8 percent lower at 70.30
rupees on Wednesday.
The government plans to sell stakes in other state companies
such as Coal India Ltd, Indian Oil Corp and
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to cut its fiscal
deficit, a top priority for Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.
($1 = 60.2 rupees)
