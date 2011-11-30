MUMBAI Nov 30 Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd said on Wednesday it has got an order worth 1.7 billion rupees from ONGC Petro Additions Ltd, to set up a effluent collection and treatment system for ONGC Petro's petrochemical project in Dahej, Gujarat.

The firm said the project is expected to be completed in 24 months. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)