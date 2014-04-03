SINGAPORE, April 3 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking for the first time at least 20,000 tonnes of low-sulphur fuel oil for April delivery into Chennai, a tender document showed on Thursday.

An import tender by HPCL was rare and it was sourcing for domestic customers, trade sources said.

"It's for power requirements mainly," said an India-based trade source.

It was unclear whether demand from HPCL will continue or this was a one-off import.

Specifications for the 180-centistoke fuel oil cargo include a maximum sulphur content of 0.95 percent and a density of 0.99 kilograms per litre.

The cargoes shall be delivered to Chennai in cargo sizes of either 20,000-25,000 tonnes or 25,000-30,000 tonnes over April 22-30.

The tender was to close on Thursday at 1400 India Standard Time (0830 GMT). Offers will be valid until 2100 IST (1530 GMT) on April 4. (Reporting By Jane Xie in Singapore and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Joyjeet Das)