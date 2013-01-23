BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Jan 23 A number of investment banks, including Credit Suisse and Nomura, cut their ratings on Hindustan Unilever Ltd, a day after India's largest consumer goods maker disappointed investors with slower-than-expected volume growth and a hike in royalty payments.
Credit Suisse cut its rating on Hindustan Unilever to "neutral", while domestic brokerage IDFC downgraded it to "underperformer".
CLSA cut the company to "sell" from "outperform," while Nomura cut its rating to "reduce" from "neutral". (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.