MUMBAI Oct 28 Shares in India's Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose as much as 4.2 percent on Monday after the company's sales volumes in the July-September quarter grew 5 percent, in line with market estimates of 4-5 percent growth.

Traders had worried Hindustan Unilever would miss its sales volume estimate.

The company said on Saturday its net profit in the September quarter rose an annual 13.2 percent to 9.14 billion rupees ($148.39 million). Analysts had on average estimated a net profit of 8.7 billion rupees.

Hindustan Unilever shares were up 1.6 percent at 0355 GMT, stronger than a 0.3 percent gain in the broader NSE index . (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)