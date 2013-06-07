* Plans terminals, storage in China, East Timor, Indonesia
and Myanmar
* Targets 5-10 pct rise in trade revenue on $12 bln last
year
* Looking for refining investments to secure fuel; eyes LNG
SINGAPORE, June 7 Singapore oil trader and
shipper Hin Leong plans to spend up to$3 billion to build oil
terminals and distribution facilities in emerging Asian markets,
including fresh investments in Myanmar and Indonesia, to meet
rising oil demand from the region.
Projects proposed in the two Southeast Asian nations would
account for around $300 million to $400 million on top of $2.7
billion to be spent on storage and terminal assets in China and
East Timor, Hin Leong Chairman O.K. Lim said in an interview.
"East Timor, China, Indonesia and Myanmar - they all need
oil for their development," Lim who founded Hin Leong Group,
said. "We are already a fuel supplier and we want to provide
more services."
The family company owns one of the largest commercial oil
storage complexes in Asia, Singapore's Universal Terminal, with
its trading operations rivalling majors like BP and Shell
in its home waters.
It also has a fleet of more than 100 tankers, and it plans
to raise trading revenue by 5-10 percent in the year ending Oct.
31 from about $12 billion in the last financial year.
As a long-time supplier to emerging Asian economies now
opening up further to foreign investors, Hin Leong has watched
oil demand in these markets grow from home use met by fuels in
retail quantities, to industrial use met with bulk shipments in
wholesale barrels and tankers.
In Myanmar, where Hin Leong is one of the top fuel
suppliers, the company plans to set up a storage and
distribution base near the former capital Yangon to sell
directly to end users in one of Asia's least developed
countries, Lim said.
"A lot of businesses are entering Myanmar after it opened
its doors, so its oil demand is rising very fast," Lim said,
adding that an investment there would start in the $100 million
to $200 million range.
Myanmar's steps towards democracy after years of military
rule have seen the United States and European Union ease or
suspend sanctions, encouraging more investment from
manufacturing to mining which will boost its oil demand.
Myanmar's oil and gas reserves are weighted towards gas, and
it has to import most of its fuel for retail and industrial use.
Hin Leong is also planning to build oil storage and
distribution units either in west Indonesia or in Papua province
in the east to meet rising domestic demand.
In East Timor, phased investment would begin with 100,000
cubic metres of storage for four products - kerosene, gasoline,
jet fuel and asphalt.
"We started supplying oil to Timor, such as kerosene for
cooking to homes, in tin cans of 18-25 litres, which
subsequently grew to 200-litre barrels," Lim said. "Now we plan
to ship oil in tankers to power plants and for industrial use."
Lim said in January that the East Timor investment could
grow to $1 billion and that Hin Leong could be the first foreign
company to build a sizeable infrastructure project in the
impoverished nation, which has huge reserves of oil and gas.
Hin Leong is still awaiting Beijing's approval to build a
$1.7 billion storage terminal at Meizhou Bay in southern
province of Fujian that could eventually hold up to 41 million
barrels of crude oil and products.
The firm is keen to enter the refining sector to secure fuel
supply and is also looking at how it can enter the liquefied
natural gas (LNG) market, Lim said.
It could invest in existing refineries and plans to start
crude trading to buy feedstock for such a unit, he said. The
company is also still in talks with the Singapore government to
build a new $6 billion-$8 billion refinery.
