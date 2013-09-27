TOKYO, Sept 27 Japanese truck maker Hino Motors
Ltd is likely to miss its sales targets in Indonesia
and Thailand this financial year because of slowing economic
growth and increasing competition, its president said on Friday.
Hino, 50.1 percent owned by Toyota Motor Corp,
still expects sales in its second- and third-largest markets
after Japan to grow year-on-year, though the pace of growth is
slowing, President Yasuhiko Ichihashi told Reuters.
He declined to give specific figures.
Hino projects sales of 38,200 vehicles in Indonesia in the
year ending March 2014, an increase of 14 percent from the year
earlier, and 24,800 vehicles in Thailand, up 36 percent.
It forecasts operating profit of 85 billion yen ($859
million) this financial year, compared with an average 106
billion yen estimated in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 12
analysts.
Ichihashi declined to comment on whether Hino will revise
its operating profit forecast.
($1 = 98.9550 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota and Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)