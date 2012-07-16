California governor says climate change could be more dangerous than fascism
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.
SINGAPORE, July 17 Singapore electronics firm Hi-P International said late on Monday it will shut its Mexican subsidiary and report a loss for the second quarter ended June.
Hi-P had said previously it expects similar revenue but higher profit for the April-June quarter as compared to the first three months of 2012.
But due to lower-than-expected orders from an existing customer, Hi-P's revenue will be lower in the second quarter as compared with the first.
Hi-P also said on Monday its Mexican unit, High Precision Moulding and Tools, S.A. de C.V., will cease operations effective Sept 30. The firm will make a provision of S$2.2 million to cover various costs including retrenchment benefits.
Hi-P will announce its second quarter results before the start of trading on Aug 2. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
TOKYO, June 6 Shares in Toshiba Corp rose as much as 4 percent in early Tuesday trading after Asahi newspaper reported it is considering giving U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd the exclusive rights to negotiate to buy its prized chip unit.