Aug 12 HiQ : * Q2 net sales 346 mln SEK vs 346 in Reuters poll * Q2 EBIT 30.3 mln SEK vs 33.8 mln in Reuters poll * Number of emloyees at the end of June 1,389 (1,330) * Net sales in the first half of the year total SEK 694.8 (684.4) million * H1 - operating profit (EBIT) is SEK 66.3 (71.1) million Link to press release: here