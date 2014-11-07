BRIEF-Nanjing Doron Technology to change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology
* Says it will change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology Corp Ltd
STOCKHOLM Nov 7 Hiq International Ab :
Hiq's ceo adjusts his shareholding in the company
* Hiq international ab says after disposal of shares his holding amounts to 433 651 shares, corresponding to 0,8 per cent of company
* CEO Lars Stugemo has during the week sold 150 000 shares Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016