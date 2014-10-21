STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Hiq International Ab, Q3:

* Net sales total sek 294.9 (272.4) million.

* Net sales was seen at SEK 285 mln in Reuters poll

* Operating profit (ebit) is sek 32.7 (27.3) million, vs expected 29.7 in Reuters poll

* At the end of the reporting period, HiQ had 1,381 (1,302)employees Link to report: www.hiq.se/Global/PDF_ENG/Q3%20REPORT%202014.pdf