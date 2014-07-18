BRIEF-Paul Hough to join Bottomline Technologies board
* Paul Hough to join Bottomline Technologies board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Shenzhen Hirisun Technology Inc
* Says sets up compensation fund of about 200 million yuan ($32.24 million) to compensate investors' losses due to company's false statements
* Says shares to resume trading on July 21
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qjMEys; bit.ly/1jE832j
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2026 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Paul Hough to join Bottomline Technologies board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Visa-free travel helps Chinese bring in workers-union leader