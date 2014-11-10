Nov 10 Hiscox Ltd :

* Gross written premiums at 1.36 billion pounds (2013: 1.37 billion pounds) for first nine months of year to Sept 30, 2014

* With rates, co experiencing same environment as everyone else in reinsurance; our portfolio is down 15 pct in U.S. and down 10 pct in international business.

* Net loss of $11 million from hurricane Odile which hit Mexican peninsula in september

* "Continue to grow particularly in U.S., London market and Europe, while we sensibly reduce our catastrophe reinsurance book" -CEO