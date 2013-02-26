BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment enters into Investment Agreement
* Entered into investment agreement with Kailong Real Estate and Hengda Real Estate
LONDON Feb 26 Hiscox Ltd : * Proposed return of capital to shareholders * To make a special distribution to shareholders of approximately £150 million * Special distribution represents 38.0 pence per existing ordinary share * Will also pay 12.0 pence per existing ordinary share, instead of the payment
of a final dividend for 2012 year
* Entered into investment agreement with Kailong Real Estate and Hengda Real Estate
NEW YORK, May 31 Puerto Rico's government will pay about $2 billion a year to ensure continued payouts to beneficiaries of the U.S. territory's impoverished pensions, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Wednesday.