BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
Feb 25 Hiscox Ltd : * Proposed return of capital to shareholders and a 89 for 100 share capital
consolidation * Today posting the circular regarding its proposed return of capital by way of
A C/D share scheme * Special distribution to shareholders of 36 pence per ordinary share
* Source text
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.