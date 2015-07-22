BRIEF-Supremex Q1 EPS $0.14
* Supremex announces q1 2017 results and declares regular quarterly dividend
July 22 Global specialist insurer Hiscox Ltd appointed Nicole Goodwin as chief underwriting officer of Hiscox USA.
She will replace Gary Head, who will return to Hiscox's London office in a newly-created role as head of alternative distribution for Hiscox Group.
Goodwin, who will be based in New York, joined Hiscox in 2004 and was previously head of U.S. claims. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Home Capital announces changes to the board of directors: Alan Hibben to replace Gerald Soloway effective today