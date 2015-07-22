July 22 Global specialist insurer Hiscox Ltd appointed Nicole Goodwin as chief underwriting officer of Hiscox USA.

She will replace Gary Head, who will return to Hiscox's London office in a newly-created role as head of alternative distribution for Hiscox Group.

Goodwin, who will be based in New York, joined Hiscox in 2004 and was previously head of U.S. claims. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)