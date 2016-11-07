(Adds CEO comments, details, share movement)
By Noor Zainab Hussain
Nov 7 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd
said its gross written premiums for the first nine
months jumped more than 14 percent in local currency, driven by
strong performance across all its businesses.
Hiscox, which underwrites a range of risks from oil
refineries to kidnappings, said gross written premiums rose to
1.86 billion pounds ($2.31 billion) in the nine months ended
Sept. 30, from 1.54 billion pounds a year earlier.
The underwriter, which earns the bulk of its revenue
overseas, benefited from the fall in the value of the pound
against the dollar and the euro after Britain's vote to leave
the European Union, with gross written premiums in reported
currency rising 20.9 percent.
Hiscox said a loss from Hurricane Matthew would be within
its expected catastrophe loss budget for the year, adding that
it had set aside $35 million to cover claims and reduced profit
commissions from the event.
The underwriter's London Market saw "intense" rating
pressure in the aviation, marine and energy and US big-ticket
property classes, with margins "evaporating" in some areas.
Over the past few years, insurance rates have either
stagnated or fallen due to fierce competition. A slump in oil
prices has also put pressure on the balance sheets of companies
exposed to energy prices.
The London Market business, however, increased gross written
premiums by 9.3 percent in local currency to 520.2 million
pounds, with growth in product recall, general liability and
marine cargo offsetting weaker areas.
Hiscox said it expected conditions in the London Market to
remain difficult, adding the business would shrink materially in
2017.
"We expect that there will be some risks which we won't
renew, and then the business will shrink... Other people will
be prepared to do that business at lower prices than we are..."
CEO Bronek Masojada told Reuters.
"If prices go down a lot, we don't want to keep on selling
below what we think is the right price..."
Gross written premiums at the company's reinsurance
businesses, Hiscox Re, rose to 466.8 million pounds from 348.5
million pounds a year earlier, even though the division saw rate
pressure in the period.
"Going forward we are cautiously hopeful of an end to rate
reductions in reinsurance, given depleting reserves, poor
investment returns and recent catastrophes including Hurricane
Matthew," Hiscox said.
Gross written premiums at Hiscox's retail business rose 12.8
percent in local currency.
Masojada said Hiscox would provide an update at the time of
full-year results on its plans to possibly set up a new EU arm
to weather the possible impact of Brexit.
Shares in the company were marginally down at 0912 GMT.
($1 = 0.8046 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)