May 7 Bermuda-based specialist insurer Hiscox
Ltd reported a 12 percent rise in first-quarter
premiums, mainly driven by its London-based unit's property and
speciality businesses.
Gross written premiums rose to 506.1 million pounds ($786.05
million) in the first quarter to March 31, from 450.7 million
pounds a year earlier.
Hiscox, which insures fine art, property, vintage cars and
other assets of wealthy individuals and families, said gross
written premiums in its London-based business rose 16 percent to
209.5 million pounds.
"We are in a good position to benefit from rate rises in the
U.S. casualty market and it is pleasing to see substantial
growth here," Chief Executive Bronek Masojada said.