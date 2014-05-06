May 6 British insurer Hiscox Ltd said it recorded a "diverse list of losses" in the first quarter, including a small exposure to the Malaysia Airline flight MH370 that disappeared nearly two months ago and the Korean ferry that sunk last month.

The Lloyds of London insurer and reinsurer posted a marginal decline in quarterly gross written premiums to 501.6 million pounds ($846.1 million), blaming its planned step back from reinsurance market where rates continued to decline. ($1 = 0.5929 British Pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)