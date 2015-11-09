Nov 9 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd
reported a near 13 percent rise in gross written
premiums for the first nine months, driven mainly by strong
performance in insurance lines at its U.S. and London markets.
Hiscox, which underwrites a range of risks from oil
refineries to kidnappings, said gross written premiums rose to
1.53 billion pounds ($2.31 billion) in the nine months ended
Sept. 30 from 1.36 billion pounds a year earlier.
The underwriter also said it benefited from good risk
selection and a lack of storms, floods and hurricanes in the
period.
($1 = 0.6635 pounds)
