(Adds details on estimated claims from Tianjin explosion,
subordinated debt plans)
Nov 9 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd
said its gross written premiums for the first nine
months rose nearly 13 percent, driven by a strong performance in
its U.S. and London markets and a lack of natural calamities.
Hiscox, which underwrites a range of risks from oil
refineries to kidnappings, said gross written premiums rose to
1.53 billion pounds ($2.31 billion) in the nine months ended
Sept. 30, from 1.36 billion pounds a year earlier.
The underwriter also said it benefited from good risk
selection and a lack of storms, floods and hurricanes in the
period.
Based on early estimates, Hiscox said it expected net claims
of $10 million from the explosion in the Port of Tianjin in
August, and that it had limited exposure to the Californian
wildfires in September and the more recent South Carolina
floods.
Hiscox UK and Europe has put aside net 5 million euros
($5.4 million) for the October floods in the south of France,
the company said.
Hiscox's London Market increased gross written premiums by
16.9 percent in local currency to 453.4 million pounds, while
gross written premiums at Hiscox USA rose 17.1 percent to $321.4
million.
The company also said it was considering raising some
subordinated debt to bolster its balance sheet and support its
growth plans. Hiscox did not disclose how much fresh debt it
could look to raise.
($1 = 0.6635 pounds)
($1 = 0.9297 euros)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Sinead
Cruise in London; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)