Feb 29 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd reported a 6.5 percent fall in full-year pretax profit, as falling insurance rates offset gains from a benign natural catastrophe year.

Hiscox, which underwrites a range of risks from oil refineries to kidnappings, said it would return 32 pence per share to shareholders, including a special dividend of 16 pence per share.

Going forward, the company will retain a greater proportion of earnings to fund growth opportunities, Hiscox said.

Gross written premiums rose 10.7 percent to 1.94 billion pounds ($2.69 billion) in the year ended Dec. 31.

($1 = 0.7206 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)