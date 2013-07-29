July 29 Hiscox Plc's first-half profit
soared 44 percent as the British insurer and reinsurer earned
more premiums during a period of fewer catastrophe claims,
offsetting sluggish investment returns.
The Dublin-based underwriter, whose insurance covers
kidnappings to fine art, vintage cars and other assets of
wealthy individuals and families, said it remained cautious for
its hurricane-prone second half.
Pretax profit rose to 180.7 million pounds ($277.74
million)in the six months ended June 30 from 125.8 million
pounds a year earlier.
Net premiums earned rose 11 percent to 628.7 million pounds.