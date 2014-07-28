July 28 Hiscox Ltd posted a 31 percent
fall in first-half profit as the Lloyds of London insurer and
reinsurer continued to feel the pinch of declining reinsurance
rates and recorded a foreign exchange loss compared with a gain
a year earlier.
Profit fell to 124.6 million pounds ($211.6 million) from
180.7 million pounds a year earlier.
Net premiums earned rose 2.5 percent to 643.5 million
pounds.
The underwriter, which insures risks ranging from oil rigs
to kidnappings, fine art, property and vintage cars, said a
benign claims environment was masking an underlying
deterioration in rates.
After a difficult January, rates in reinsurance continue to
decline, while rates in insurance lines were either broadly
stable or softening, the company said.
($1 = 0.5890 British Pounds)
