LONDON May 10 Lloyd's of London underwriter
Hiscox Ltd reported a 10 percent rise in first-quarter
gross written premiums on Tuesday and said the pressure on
reinsurance rates was easing.
Hiscox, which underwrites a range of risks from oil
refineries to kidnappings, said gross written premiums rose to
641 million pounds ($923.23 million) in the quarter ended March
31.
Insurers and reinsurers have seen pressure on rates in
recent years due to increasing competition in the sector.
Rate pressure was most severe in aviation, marine and
energy, terrorism and U.S. large property lines, Hiscox said in
a statement.
In reinsurance, the firm said there were "single digit" rate
reductions.
"Pressure on rates, especially in property reinsurance
lines, has continued but is slowing down," it said.
($1 = 0.6943 pounds)
