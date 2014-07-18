BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from Office Depot
* Platinum Equity to acquire officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from office depot
July 18 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
* Says court grants interim freezing order over 107.3 mln of Hisense Kelon Electrical's shares held by former CEO of Greencool Tech
