May 19 Satellite operator Eutelsat said on Friday it had agreed to sell its 33.69 percent stake in Hispasat to majority shareholder Abertis for 302 million euros ($336 million).

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2017, Eutelsat said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by Jason Neely)