MADRID, March 26 Spanish satellite operator
Hispasat is studying the purchase of a majority stake in Israeli
peer Space Communication, a source with knowledge of
the matter said on Wednesday.
"The deal is in an advanced stage but there are still a few
details needed to close it," the source said.
SpaceCom, with a market capitalisation of $410 million, is
owned by Israel's Eurocom Communications Ltd, while Hispasat is
majority owned by Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis.
Abertis declined to comment.
