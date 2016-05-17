May 17 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.07 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on May 20

* Says company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 23 and the dividend will be paid on May 23

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oTMPBY

