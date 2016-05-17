BRIEF-Egalet says ARYMO ER data published in Journal of Opioid Management
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse
May 17 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.07 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on May 20
* Says company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 23 and the dividend will be paid on May 23
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.30 million) bonds