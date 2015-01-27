BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
Jan 27 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($319.95 million) bonds
* Says board agrees to acquire 68 percent stake in Yunnan-based pharmaceutical firm for 151 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uVv6eW; bit.ly/1uVwaQ1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2509 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.