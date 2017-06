TOKYO Nov 25 Hitachi Ltd said on Friday that Hitachi Chemical Co will make a tender offer for all remaining shares it does not already own in Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery Co, priced at 1,710 yen per share.

Hitachi said the deal, worth 36.1 billion yen ($468 million), is part of its push to consolidate and strengthen its battery operations. ($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)