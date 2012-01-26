TOKYO Jan 26 Hitachi Construction
Machinery Co said on Thursday that it expects
industry-wide demand for foreign-made excavators in China to
decline by 30 percent in the year to March, more than its
previous previous forecast of a 20 percent fall.
China demand for excavators should recover to year-ago levels
around June or July, and demand there for construction machinery
in the year to March 2013 should be better than this financial
year, Senior Managing Executive Officer Hiroshi Tokushige told
reporters.
The company cut its 2011/12 industry-wide global excavator
forecast to 224,000, down by 5,000.
