TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Hitachi Ltd said on Tuesday that it aims to cut its annual operating costs by 5 percent by the financial year starting in April 2015, as it seeks to lift its operating profit margin to match overseas rivals.

That would amount to cuts of about 450 billion yen ($5.4 billion) per year based on current annual costs of about 9 trillion yen, a company statement showed.

The savings would enable the industrial electronics conglomerate to invest more in its growing infrastructure segment, which includes rail systems and urban planning, while it sheds unprofitable businesses in an ongoing overhaul of its sprawling operations.

Hitachi expects an operating profit of 400 billion yen on sales of 9.5 trillion yen for the financial year ending March 31. That gives it an operating margin of about 4 percent, much lower than 14 percent at U.S. rival General Electric Co, Thomson Reuters data shows.