TOKYO, July 30 Hitachi Ltd, Japan's
largest industrial electronics maker, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly operating profit as strong sales
in its power and automotive systems business offset the gloom in
Europe and the slowdown in China.
Hitachi reported an operating profit of 63.6 billion yen
($808.85 million) in the April-to-June quarter, up from 52.4
billion yen in the same period last year when Japanese corporate
earnings were battered by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.
The results topped the average forecast of 59.5 billion yen
estimated by four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Unlike many of its peers in Japan that have been hit by
reduced consumer demand from Europe and China, Hitachi has less
exposure to these regions. Analysts say Europe and China will
account for only 8 percent and 10 percent respectively of the
company's overall sales this business year.
Hitachi kept its annual forecast for a 480 billion-yen
operating profit for the year ending March, below the average
estimate of 500.6 billion yen in a poll of 22 analysts surveyed
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The sprawling conglomerate, whose products range from
excavators to thermal power plants, has also scaled back its
unprofitable consumer electronics division and shifted its focus
towards growth areas such as infrastructure, including rail
systems and urban planning.
The company plans to stop producing its own TV sets later
this year after merging its loss-making small-panel display
operations with those of Sony Corp and Toshiba Corp
last year.
Hitachi said last week that it won a 4.5 billion-pound
($7-billion) contract to build intercity trains in Britain,
despite the debt crisis in Europe.
The company has also invested in new segments such as cloud
computing and social infrastructure systems.
Still, Hitachi's operating margin was just above 4 percent
in the previous year, lagging behind global counterparts such as
General Electric Co and Siemens AG whose
margins were around 14 and 10 percent respectively, Thomson
Reuters data shows.
Hitachi has vowed to more than double its margins through
aggressive cost-cutting in all of its 900 subsidiaries and
moving its focus to high-profit global infrastructure orders.
The company logged a record net profit of 347.2 billion yen
in the previous year, boosted by the sale of its hard drive
business to Western Digital Corp.
Hitachi's main domestic rivals Toshiba and Mitsubishi
Electric are due to announce their quarterly earnings
on Tuesday. Panasonic Corp also reports on the same
day.
Shares of Hitachi, partly owned by foreign funds, ended up
0.4 percent at 456 yen before its results. Tokyo's benchmark
Nikkei traded 0.8 percent higher.